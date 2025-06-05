Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Marries Ex-MP Pinaki Misra In Germany: Report

Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra has married senior advocate and former BJD MP Pinaki Misra in Germany, according to reports.

Though neither Ms Moitra nor Mr Misra issued any official statement on the wedding, a section of the media said the two got married in Germany on May 30.

People congratulated Ms Moitra and Mr Misra on social media. TMC Lok Sabha MP from Jadavpur Saayoni Ghosh took to X to congratulate the couple.

"Congratulations Mm & Pm...Mahua Moitra, Pinaki Misra, wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter!" Some TMC and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) MPs who were contacted said they were not aware of the details.

Congratulations Mm & Pm… @MahuaMoitra @OfPinaki wishing you a lifetime of love and laughter! 💫❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ng5ukQqtz4 — Saayoni Ghosh (@sayani06) June 5, 2025

Ms Moitra, an investment banker-turned-politician, is an MP from Krishnanagar in West Bengal for the second term. She earlier served a term as a member of the Legislative Assembly in the state.

Ms Moitra was earlier married to Danish financier Lars Brorson.

Mr Misra, a leader from the BJD, is a senior advocate in the Supreme Court and has served as an MP from Puri for four terms. He was previously married to Sangeeta Misra, with whom he has two children.

Known for her sharp attacks on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Ms Moitra found herself embroiled in a controversy in 2023 following allegations of taking "cash" and "gifts" for asking questions in the Lok Sabha.

The inquiry against her was undertaken by the Lok Sabha based on a complaint by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who cited a letter he received from advocate Jai Anant Dehadrai, Moitra's former partner.

Mr Dubey said the lawyer has shared "irrefutable" evidence of bribes exchanged between the TMC MP and Darshan Hiranandani, a well-known business tycoon, to ask questions in Parliament in exchange for "cash" and "gifts".

Ms Moitra denied the allegations of accepting any bribe, though she admitted she shared the credentials of her Lok Sabha login with Hiranandani's staff.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 in the "bribe-for-query" case. However, won the Lok Sabha polls again in 2024 from the same seat with a margin of over 56,000 votes.

