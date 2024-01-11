Trinamool's Mahua Moitra Gets Fresh Notice To Vacate Government Bungalow

A fresh notice has been served to disqualified MP Mahua Moitra by the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry for vacating her government bungalow.

She has been given time till January 16 to appear before the Directorate of Estates (DoE).

The Trinamool Congress leader, who was expelled from Lok Sabha on December 8 last year, was earlier asked to vacate the house by January 7 after her allotment was cancelled.

On January 4, the Delhi High Court asked Ms Moitra to approach the DoE with a request to allow her to continue to occupy the government accommodation allotted to her.

It added that the law mandates issuing notice to a resident before eviction and the government has to take steps to evict the petitioner in accordance with the law.

Ms Moitra was held guilty of "unethical conduct" for allegedly accepting gifts from businessman Darshan Hiranandani and sharing her parliament login user ID and password with him.