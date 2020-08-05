Trinamool Will Pay For Not Relaxing Lockdown On August 5: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple (File)

West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said the TMC government will have to "pay a heavy price" in the state polls for not budging on its decision to enforce lockdown on August 5, despite requests by his party on account of the Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony in Ayodhya.

Mr Ghosh also claimed that the Mamata Banerjee-led government's stand on the matter reflects its "disregard for the sentiments of the Hindu community".

Rebuffing the allegation, a senior TMC leader said the BJP should refrain from indulging in communal politics in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The state BJP chief, while addressing a protest rally here over the alleged killing of his party's leaders in the recent past, said, "We had urged the government to change the date of lockdown from August 5 to any other day. Yesterday, they did make changes to the lockdown schedule, but remained adamant on August 5.

"The people of West Bengal are watching everything. They will not hesitate to change the government in the next elections. This arrogance will cost them dearly," he said.

The August 5 ceremony will mark the beginning of the construction of Ram temple after a decades-long title suit over the site in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, was settled by the Supreme Court last November.

The Medinipur MP said his party will not conduct any programme on the occasion, but workers will take part in prayer meets organised by the VHP, and other organisations.

"Tomorrow, in various parts of the state, people will conduct Yagya and perform other rituals to mark the ''bhoomi pujan'' of Ram Mandir. The BJP is officially not conducting any programme, but our party workers will take part in celebrations," he told reporters later in the day.

