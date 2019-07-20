'We Have Been Detained': Derek O'Brien Posts Video From Varanasi Airport

Derek O'Brien led the Trinamool delegation which was stopped at the airport. (File)

A team of the Trinamool Congress, led by party leader Derek O' Brien, was stopped at the Varanasi airport this morning when the party members were on their way to meet those affected by shootout in Sonbhadra earlier this week.

Derek O'Brien said the police officers, while stopping them at the airport, said they were "doing as told from topmost". "Trinamool Parliam delegation detained at Varanasi airport. ADM,SP have not told us under which section.("Doing as told from topmost"). We have told them that we will cooperate, wish to meet injured & then proceed to Sonbhadra to meet & give confidence to grieving families - Derek (sic)," a tweet by Trinamool Congress read .

Derek O'Brien also posted a video message.

Video message from Trinamool delegation who have been detained/arrested (they still haven't been told why!) at Varanasi airport tarmac. They were on their way to meet the injured in hospital and meet & give confidence to the grieving families in #Sonbhadra

— All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) July 20, 2019

The Trinamool leaders were told they will be taken to an "air-conditioned" guest house, Derek O'Brien told NDTV. "We have been told we will be taken to an air-conditioned guest house in an undisclosed location. We don't want to go to any guest house. We want to meet the victims. This is not violation of 144 we are less number of people," he said.

The alleged detention of the Trinamool leaders comes a day after Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was stopped on her way to a village in Sonbhadra to meet the affected families. Earlier, reports had emerged that gatherings had been banned at the district. She spent the night at a guest house in Mirzapur

Earlier this week, 10 people were killed and over 24 injured in a village in Sonbhadra when a village chief, Yagya Dutt, and his associates, fired on a group of tribal farmers who had refused to give up 36 acres of land they had tilled for generations. Witnesses said Yagya Dutt on Wednesday had brought nearly 200 men on 32 tractor trolleys to seize the land. The men fired at the tribals for over half-an-hour in one of the most chilling incidents the country has seen in recent times.

