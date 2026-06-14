In Trinamool Rebel Camp, 'New Entrant' Triggers Leadership Tussle

Mamata Banerjee's troubles and Trinamool Congress rebels' strength are expected to swell soon. The latest departure from the former chief minister's shrinking list of loyalists is Sudip Bandyopadhyay, a six-time MP and a giant in West Bengal's volatile politics, sources said. What may sting the Trinamool leadership more is that he will not merely join the rebellion but might spearhead it, replacing Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has been acting as rebel-in-chief since the party's huge loss in Bengal polls, the sources added.

At least 19 MPs and over 60 MLAs are hell-bent on forming their versions of the Trinamool Congress - preferably without the former chief minister and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee. Three Rajya Sabha MPs have also resigned.

Mamata Banerjee and her loyalists have been in crisis-management mode, but they have so far failed to stem the exodus.

Bandyopadhyay, who met top BJP leader Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday, has made up his mind to move to the rebel camp of Trinamool Lok Sabha MPs, sources said.

Also read: Trinamool Crisis Spirals: Ex-Minister Quits Party, MP Meets Amit Shah

As a six-time Lok Sabha MP and one of the most experienced parliamentarians in the party, he brings considerable political weight and expertise to the rebel camp.

The rebel MPs are expected to ask him to lead the group because they are not comfortable with Dastidar's leadership, the sources added, indicating that a tussle is underway in the faction.

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar's Big Claim

Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who has been acting as the leader of the Trinamool Lok Sabha group, claimed on Sunday that their number has grown to 22.

She made the remark on her way to the national capital, where the rebel camp will meet on Monday. BJP leader and Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari is also expected to attend the huddle.

A document bearing the signatures of 19 rebel MPs had recently surfaced. The number has swelled to 20 with Bandyopadhyay joining the faction.

Dastidar said she will reveal the names of two more MPs soon.

Also read: 'Have Magic Number, 6-7 Left With Mamata Banerjee': Rebel Trinamool MP Satabdi Roy

She will also meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday and demand the formation of a separate Trinamool faction in the House. She will request separate seating arrangements, distinct from the principal Trinamool party.

The rebel faction intends to extend support to the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha.

Earlier this week, Lok Sabha MP Satabdi Roy, who is part of the rebel camp, told NDTV that a letter signed by 19 Trinamool lawmakers had been submitted to Birla.

The Trinamool Congress didn't wait for Bandyopadhyay's official announcement and launched a scathing attack on Saturday, calling him a traitor.

"Mamata didi gave positions and honour to these people, and this is what these people give in return. Sudip Bandyopadhyay has a history of changing parties...We had said that he is not good and his politics worked only by misleading Mamata didi...Today, it is being proved that what I said that day was correct," Trinamool MLA Kunal Ghosh said on Saturday.

Ghosh called Bandyopadhyay a "traitor" who "backstabbed" not only the party leadership, but also the "workers who worked for him during the 2024 parliamentary polls and the people who voted for him to fight the BJP".

Veteran Trinamool parliamentarian Saugata Roy said the MP had told him that he wouldn't join the rebel faction.

Rebellion in the Bengal Assembly

Mamata Banerjee's party is facing a separate but equally debilitating crisis in the Bengal assembly. Rebel MLA Ritabrata Banerjee has been appointed as the Leader of Opposition in the house and claims the support of 64 of the party's 80 MLAs.

The number he claims is over two-thirds of the Trinamool Congress' Assembly strength, which ensures immunity from disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Ritabrata Banerjee is also ready to face a floor test.

"Just as the rebel MPs submitted their list to the Lok Sabha Speaker in Parliament, the rebel TMC MLAs also submitted their list to the Assembly Speaker. The number of MLAs with us currently stands at 64. If the Speaker feels it is necessary, he can order a floor test. We will prove our strength in how many MLAs are with us," Banerjee told reporters on Friday.

Discontent Against Abhishek Banerjee

The rebellion in the Parliament and the Assembly began after the Trinamool lost polls and power to the BJP in May. Within days, senior politicians who had been loyal to Mamata Banerjee publicly questioned her strategy and leadership.

According to sources, the rebellion is directed more against Abhishek Banerjee than Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier this week, Trinamool MP Kalyan Banerjee called Banerjee, Mamata Banerjee's nephew and second-in-command, "arrogant".

Also read: "Like Son": Kalyan Banerjee On Abhishek Banerjee After "Him Or Me" Ultimatum

"His arrogant attitude has destroyed the party... He should understand that. Every day he thinks he is the 'king'... Even in the bad days. When I am standing for the party, standing behind Mamata Banerjee, it is impossible for me to work because of this attitude of Abhishek Banerjee," he raged.

He, however, later said that Banerjee is like a son to him, indicating a truce between them.