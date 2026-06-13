"Like Son": Kalyan Banerjee On Abhishek Banerjee After "Him Or Me" Ultimatum

Days after giving an ultimatum to former West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to choose between him and her nephew for the Trinamool Congress's survival, party MP Kalyan Banerjee has made another comment on her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee, this time in a reconciliatory tone.

Since the day Kalyan Banerjee gave the ultimatum, two developments have happened.

First, Abhishek Banerjee did not launch a counterattack on him and instead pointed out he had no problem with the MP saying anything against him. And second, the state's criminal investigation department (CID) searched Abhishek Banerjee's house in a case linked with alleged forgery of signatures to claim the position of the Leader of the Opposition.

"He (Abhishek Banerjee) said yesterday whatever he had to say. He is like a son to me. It's a father's duty to forgive all mistakes of his son. Now, whatever the situation is now, we have to fight together," Kalyan Banerjee said.

"Democracy in West Bengal and the rest of the country is in danger. The situation in Bengal has never been like this. The Opposition has been completely silenced. There is a vindictive chief minister, and we have to fight," he added, alluding to an investigation ordered by Suvendu Adhikari, the BJP leader who became chief minister after defeating Mamata Banerjee.

The investigation will look into an advertisement agency linked to the former chief minister over alleged transfer of at least Rs 635 crore in the last few years into the firm's accounts.

In his response to questions by reporters yesterday on what he would say about the earlier ultimatum given by the party MP, Abhishek Banerjee had given a wide berth to the politician who is much elder to him.

"Kalyan Banerjee can speak against me. He has seen me from the beginning of my life. So we will discuss everything inside our party. I don't have any grudge against Kalyan Banerjee," he told reporters. "Kalyan Banerjee is elder to me. He has the right to express his views. He has seen me since childhood. I won't say anything against him."

Kalyan Banerjee's outburst directed at Mamata Banerjee came after her nephew changed his lawyer in the signature forgery case. The Trinamool MP, who had been representing Abhishek Banerjee in the case, accused him of sidelining him by appointing another lawyer without any discussion.

The reconciliatory comments one after another in two days by the two Banerjees could signal an intent to face the party's internal troubles together.

Several Trinamool MPs quit the party a month after the election loss. A large chunk of MLAs have also made it clear they would assert themselves as representatives of the real Trinamool and give no recognition of Mamata Banerjee's leadership.