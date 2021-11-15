Trinamool Notices Against Ordinances On Tenures Of Central Agency Chiefs

Trinamool has moved notices for statutory resolutions in Rajya Sabha against the ordinances

The Trinamool Congress today moved notices for statutory resolutions in the Rajya Sabha, objecting to the ordinances by the government to extend the tenure of CBI and ED chiefs, sources said.

President Ram Nath Kovind yesterday signed two ordinances promulgated by the Ministry of Law and Justice which state that after the two-year term of an Enforcement Directorate (ED) or Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) chief ends, the Union government may extend his or her tenure by a year for three consecutive years. The ordinances amend the Delhi Police Special Establishment Act, which is the parent law for the CBI, and the Central Vigilance Act, which covers the appointment of the ED director.

The Trinamool Congress raised objection to the ordinance route for the extension of the tenures, questioning the government's hurry at a time when the winter session of Parliament was barely two weeks away.

The party today moved two separate notices for statutory resolutions for the two laws the government has amended through the ordinances to extend the tenure of ED and CBI chiefs.

"Two brazen Ordinances extend ED and CBI Director terms from 2 to 5 years #Parliament Winter Session begins two weeks from now. Be rest assured, Opposition parties will do all it takes to stop India from turning into an elected autocracy," tweeted Trinamool's Rajya Sabha MP Derek O'Brien.

— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) November 15, 2021

Sources indicate that such notices will be filed by other opposition parties in the run-up to the winter session of parliament.

The two ordinances extending the tenure have drawn a lot of fire from the opposition parties who have all questioned their timing.

CPI MP Binoy Viswam indicated that his party too will move a disapproval motion against the ordinances.

"On a polluted Sunday, the government has embarked on ordinance route to protect their caged parrots. Disapproval motion will be moved in Parliament against this ordinance raj. Distorting constitution Modi is in a hurry to make India a banana republic," Mr Viswam said in a tweet today.

