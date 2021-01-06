Trinamool MP Sends Legal Notice To BJP's Babul Supriyo, Alleges Defamation

Abhishek Banerjee demanded Babul Supriyo's apology over comments made against him and state government

All India Trinamool Youth Congress President Abhishek Banerjee has sent a legal notice to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Babul Supriyo for allegedly making a derogatory statement against him.

"Being aggrieved with your defamatory and false statements, my client had instituted a suit for defamation and injunction before the learned 3rd Bench, City Civil Court at Calcutta when the learned court was pleased to grant an ad-interim order of injunction on December 8, 2017, restraining you from making any derogatory comment or defamatory statement against our client," the notice of Mr Banerjee's lawyer read.

"On 30 November 2017, you had made false and defamatory statements in a press conference at Asansol linking our client to an illegal coal mafia and accusing him of illegitimately profiteering from the smuggling of coal in the State of West Bengal," the notice further read.

In September 2020, Mr Banerjee had sent a legal notice to Babul Supriyo, asking him to withdraw the ''false and incorrect'' tweet targeting him and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

He also demanded Mr Supriyo's apology over the statements made against him and the state government.

"The minister had tweeted certain false and incorrect statements against my client, which also concerns Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the state government at large. The narration contained in your tweet is false to your knowledge, fake and distorted with the intent to instigate the supporters of my client and that of the Chief Minister," stated Abhishek Banerjee's legal notice issued through his lawyer.