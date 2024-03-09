Trinamool Made Fake MNREGA Job Cards To Loot Central Funds: PM Modi In Bengal

The Left and Trinamool have ignored the basic needs of the people of Bengal, PM Modi said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi upped the ante against the Trinamool Congress on the issue of corruption and dynastic politics and said that parties in the Opposition bloc INDIA such as the TMC and the Congress are bothered only about the development of their families.

In a clarion call to defeat the Mamata Banerjee-led party in Bengal, the Prime Minister, addressing a mega rally in Siliguri, said, "The road to oust the corrupt TMC government from West Bengal will open through the Lok Sabha polls."

"I have seen mothers of our country struggling for basic amenities. That is why I lay stress on sanitation, free electricity, bank accounts, and tap water to make the lives of our mothers and sisters easier. But here, first, the Left Front and then the TMC government have ignored the basic needs of the people of the state," he said.

The TMC has been looting the state and created fake job cards to loot central funds under MGNREGA, he alleged.

Attacking the opposition parties over dynastic politics, PM Modi said, "The TMC is only bothered about its nephew, while the Congress is bothered only about the royal family."

