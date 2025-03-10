Advertisement
Trinamool Leader Saugata Roy Rushed To Hospital After Falling Sick In Parliament

Saugata Roy had participated in a debate on a bill in Lok Sabha after he felt unwell.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Trinamool Leader Saugata Roy Rushed To Hospital After Falling Sick In Parliament
He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance by the Parliament staff. (File)
New Delhi:

Senior Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Saugata Roy was on Monday rushed to the Ram Manohar Lohia hospital from Parliament complex after he fell sick.

Saugata Roy had participated in a debate on a bill in Lok Sabha after he felt unwell.

He was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance by the Parliament staff.

"He was brought a little while ago. He had pain in the back and had little sweating.

"He has been admitted to the nursing home. He is being evaluated by a team of doctors. His tests are being done," said Dr Manoj Jha, additional medical Superintendent at RML hospital.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Saugata Roy, Trinamool Leader, Lok Sabha Session
