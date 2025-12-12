"Pollution Highest In Delhi, One Cigarette Won't Matter": Trinamool MP On Parliament Smoking Row

The row over smoking in parliament has heated up, with the BJP seeking disciplinary action against a Trinamool member for allegedly vaping in Lok Sabha. The Trinamool MP, Saugata Roy, who was spotted smoking outside parliament yesterday, has hit back today, asking the government to focus on reducing pollution.

Roy was confronted yesterday by Union ministers Gajendra Shekhawat and Giriraj Singh outside parliament while he was smoking. They cited public health concerns as they questioned his act, a video of which showed Roy holding a cigarette in his left hand. Defending himself, he said he was smoking in the open and not inside the building.

The Trinamool leader hit back today, accusing the government of trying to divert attention from the pollution issue.

"Smoking cigarettes inside the House is prohibited, but there is no objection to smoking cigarettes in the open space outside the House. Pollution in Delhi is at its highest during the BJP government. They should focus on this instead of making such allegations. Smoking one cigarette won't change anything," said Roy.

The issue spiralled this morning, with the BJP alleging that Roy used an electronic cigarette, banned in India since 2019, inside the Lok Sabha chamber. In a letter to Speaker Om Birla, BJP MP Anurag Thakur said it did not only constitute a serious breach of law but also sent a dangerous message to the youth.

The possession or use of e-cigarettes in government buildings, especially the Parliament complex, is a punishable offense, he pointed out, noting that the use of any nicotine/smoking device has been prohibited within the Parliament House since 2008.

"The open use of a banned substance and a prohibited device inside the sanctum sanctorum of Indian democracy, the Lok Sabha chamber, constitutes not only a blatant violation of parliamentary decorum and discipline but also a cognizable offence under the laws enacted by this very House," read Thakur's letter that did not name Roy and identified him only as a Trinamool member.

Seeking "exemplary action," he requested an inquiry into the incident and called on the Speaker to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the MP.

Read: "E-Cigarettes Banned": BJP MP Targets Trinamool In Parliament Vaping Row

Thakur had raised the vaping charge during the Question Hour yesterday, claiming that Trinamool MPs have been vaping in the House despite it being banned across India.

Yesterday's video that is being widely circulated showed Shekhawat and Singh, both ministers in the Union cabinet, confronting Roy in the Parliament House Complex.

"It's a threat to your health," Singh told him. Roy tried to reason that smoking in the open was not a violation. That wasn't a valid argument since he was putting everyone's health at risk, Shekhawat added.

Speaking to reporters, Roy denied he used an e-cigarette in the House yesterday.

"I cannot say anything about that, because I was not in the House, and I don't know who smoked and complained. It is for the Speaker to inquire and take action if it amounts to a violation of the rules. Why is it being made a political issue?" he said.

When pressed, he hit back at reporters, "You cannot smoke in the building, but you are allowed (to smoke) outside. Have you become the Speaker? Will you decide? You can make any headline to impress the ministers. I will not comment."