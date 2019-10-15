Trinamool Leader Killed In Bengal; 'Could Be BJP Conspiracy', Says Son

East Midnapore Murder: Further investigation in the case is on, said police.

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader, Basudeb Mondal, was killed by unknown men in East Midnapore district on Monday, said police.

Mr Mondal, ex panchayat pradhan of Bakcha Gram Panchayat, was killed using sharp-edged weapons, officials said. The incident reportedly occurred at around 2 pm at Arangkiyarana village when he was coming back from his daughter's house.

His body was later discovered by the police.

Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC MP from Tamluk, however, blamed rival BJP for the murder. "Agitated locals blocked the roads here after the incident occurred. The BJP is involved in this incident, I am sure that the party has done this as a part of their gruesome politics," he said.

Mr Mondal's son, Anup Mondal, claimed this could be ''BJP's pre-planned conspiracy''.

"What could be the reason behind my father's murder? My father was working with TMC and he was a former panchayat pradhan, so I don't think anyone threatened him. But maybe this could be BJP's pre-planned conspiracy but how will one get to know about it? He was attacked when he was returning from my sister's house with one Gopal. He had injuries on the back of his head, legs, and his knee was also broken," said Anup.

Agitated locals in East Midnapore staged a protest for over three hours and blocked the highway from Moyna to Balaipanda.

Further investigation in the case is on, said police.

