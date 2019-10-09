TMC Leader Killed In Bengal's East Midanpore, 3 Arrested

The BJP, however, termed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

A TMC leader was killed in West Bengal's East Midnapore district by some miscreants and three persons have so far been arrested in this connection, the police said on Tuesday.

TMC's vice president of Panchayat Samiti at Pashkura area, Kurban Ali Shahar was shot from point-blank range at his block office by six bike-borne accused on Monday night, a senior police officer said.

They hurled bombs at locals while leaving the area, he said.

An investigation has been initiated and three persons have been arrested in connection with the murder case, the police officer said.

"The family members and local people feel BJP is behind the murder as Kurban Ali was a very popular leader in the area," TMC leader and state minister Suvendu Adhikari said.

He accused the BJP of threatening local people through the incident.

The BJP, however, termed the allegations as baseless and politically motivated.

"The allegations against BJP are politically motivated and the killing of Kurban Ali is a result of factional feud within TMC," BJP district president Manas Roy said.

