'And The Oscar Goes To...' Trinamool's Twitter Offensive Against PM Modi

Trinamool Congress made doctored video of PM Modi winning an Oscar for best actor

In a stinging attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Trinamool Congress shared a spoof video of him accepting an Oscar for best actor on Twitter, which drew a lot of flak on the micro-blogging website.

Keeping up with the recently concluded Academy Awards, the video features PM Modi as all five nominees of the category. Actors Gary Oldman and Allison Janney, who presented the prestigious award to this year's winner Rami Malek, were seen announcing PM Modi's name as best actor. The voice-over was doctored from Rami Malek to PM Modi.

The video features PM Modi's recent gesture of washing the feet of five people who cleaned the Kumbh Mela grounds and then he is seen being flocked by a large group of people who are congratulating him, apparently for the best actor win.

The song Bohemian Rhapsody by iconic rock band Queen played in the background, which is also the title of the movie actor Rami Malek won the Oscar for.

And the Oscar goes to... #Oscarspic.twitter.com/ysgTDYvkvr - All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 25, 2019

The video ends with a morphed picture of PM Modi holding the Oscar, considered the biggest film awards in the world. Captioned "and the Oscar goes to" the video did not go down well with Twitteratti who attacked the Mamata Banerjee-led party.

PM Modi's BJP and Trinamool Congress are at loggerheads with each other and often launch scathing attacks at each other. Mamata Banerjee, at a mega rally in Kolkata, joined hands with 23 political parties with the common agenda of ousting BJP from the centre.

The Bengal chief minister was also on a sit-in early this month protesting against the CBI's handling of Kolkata police chief Rajeev Kumar. A row also erupted over the Bengal government denying permission for the landing of Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath's helicopter in Bengal ahead of a rally.