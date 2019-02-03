Bengal Government Refuses Landing Permission To Yogi Adityanath's Chopper

Yogi Adityanath was expected to address a rally at Balurgat in north Bengal

The Mamata Banerjee government has denied landing permission for a helicopter that's expected to carry her Uttar Pradesh counterpart Yogi Adityanath for a rally in the state. The rally is expected to be held later today at Balurghat in north Bengal, more than 400 km from Kolkata.

Yogi Adityanath office said permission was withheld "without any prior notice".

"This is the result of the popularity of the UP chief minister that Mamata Banerjee did not even allow his helicopter to land," Mritunjay Kumar, Information Advisor to CM Yogi Adityanath, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

This is the second instance landing permission has been refused for a chopper carrying a BJP leader.

Earlier this month, permission was withheld for the chopper of BJP chief Amit Shah. The state government said the landing facilities were inadequate at the Malda airstrip. The BJP chief was forced to opt for a private helipad.