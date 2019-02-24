At Kumbh Mela, PM Modi's Unexpected Gesture For Sanitation Workers

The Prime Minister proceeded to wash and wipe clean the feet of the awardees. (File)

After a dip at the Sangam in Prayagraj for the ongoing kumbh mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen paying his respects to a handful of safai karamcharis. The occasion was "Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar" award - an acknowledgement for the efforts to keep the mela grounds clean.

The "Aabhaar" (respect), however, took an unexpected turn as in front of television cameras, the Prime Minister proceeded to wash and wipe clean the feet of the awardees.

Kumbh mela, a timeless tradition sees millions coming to take a dip at the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati. In view of the crowd, keeping the mela grounds clean is a challenging task.

Outlining the huge effort it took, the Prime Minister said, "Over 20,000 dustbins,1 lakh toilets... difficult to even imagine how much safai karamcharis have worked".

Dubbing the sanitation workers "karmayogis" (saints focussed on work), he said, "These safai karamcharis were my brothers and sisters who were waking up early, sleeping late, all to ensure the cleanliness of the area. They did not want any praise but they were doing their jobs without any fuss". The moment, he said, "would stay with me for my life".