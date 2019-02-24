PM Modi To Launch Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi In Gorakhpur: Live Updates

With the click of a mouse that will initiate millions of cash transfers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the government's ambitious income-transfer scheme, Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN), at a farmers' rally in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur. It is the cash-transfer scheme for small and marginal farmers. It is a major populist step by the Modi government to offset a challenging spell of rural crisis brought on by unprofitable sales of farm commodities.
PM Modi will latter visit the ongoing Kumbh at Prayagraj. At the Kumbh, he will participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organized by Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. The Prime Minister will distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to 'Safai karmacharis' (sanitation employees), 'swachhagrahis', police personnel and 'naviks' (boatmen). "There will also be the digital announcement of Swachh Seva Samman Benefits package," said the statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.
PM will later address the gathering.
The Prime Minister will take a bath at Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj and also interact with sanitation employees.
- PM Modi will launch the Rs. 75,000-crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur today.
- The centre had announced the PM-KISAN scheme in the interim Budget 2019-20.
- Under this programme, Rs. 6,000 will be paid to 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding cultivable land of up to two hectares per year in three instalments.
- The scheme is seen as a part of the government's effort to address farm distress caused by lower sales of foodgrain, oilseeds, sugarcane, cotton and horticulture crops.
- The funds will be electronically transferred to the bank accounts of beneficiaries through a pattern similar to MGNREGS.
- PM Modi will also distribute certificates among select farmers under the PM-KISAN scheme and interact with select beneficiaries through video conferencing at the Gorakhpur event.
- The first instalment will be delivered by the Prime Minister to approximately 1.7 crore farmers.