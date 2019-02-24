National War Memorial Will Be Dedicated To Nation Tomorrow, Says PM In Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation today, in the 53rd episode of his monthly radio-broadcast Mann Ki Baat. Today's episode was PM Modi's first radio address after the Pulwama terror attack, in which 40 CRPF soldiers laid down their lives.
In the last edition of the broadcast, the Prime Minister had spoken about the contribution of the Election Commission of India towards strengthening the democracy and had also urged young people to register as voters.
PM Modi has spoken about several key issues, including education of girls, exam stress, pollution and drug abuse in his previous broadcasts.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat:
- After the martyrdom of our soldiers in the Pulwama terror attack, there is a lot of anger and resentment among the people of the country
- After the martyrdom of the heroic soldiers, the inspiring words of their families have given a new thrust to the courage of the whole nation
- In Bihar's Bhagalpur, the father of the martyr Ratan Thakur, Ramniranji, in this hour of grief, has displayed such spirit which inspires all of us
- When the body of the martyr Vijay Shoren, wrapped in tricolor, reached Jharkhand's Gulla, his innocent son said that even he would join the army. The spirit of this innocent is reflective of what every child in the country is feeling today. Such sentiments can be seen at the homes of the soldiers who lost their lives.
- There's angst in all our hearts. I salute the soldiers who sacrificed their lives. Their sacrifice will motivate us and strengthen our resolve
- People are angry after the Pulwama attack but this anger needs to be directed towards ending terrorism