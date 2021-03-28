PM Modi Addresses Nation On Mann Ki Baat: Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on his radio programme Mann ki baat today.
PM Modi had invited views and suggestions from people to share their inspiring life journeys for this year's third Mann Ki Baat session.
The Prime Minister had asked students, who are about to face their annual exams, to become a warrior and not a worrier and asked students to appear for exams with confidence.
In the January edition of the broadcast, Prime Minister Modi had appealed the nation to write about freedom fighters and stories of their struggle to mark the country's 75th Independence Day this year.
Here are the highlights of PM Modi's Mann ki Baat:
- It is the 75th episode of Mann K Baat, very happy and glad that we have been attached with each other through this broadcast. We have spoken about all segments-- education, toy-making, tecnology, culture and traditions.
- People are sharing their experiences and pictures of Amrut Mahotsav. I request you all to please share stories related to the festival and help the nation achieve new heights
- We should strive for new resolutions and new goals
- Last year in March, people gave example of discipline. Our love and respect for corona-warriors was well recieved.
- We were striving hard to get corona vaccine and today we are conducting the biggest vaccine programme in the world.
- Happy to see people get vaccine doses from across the country. One person from Kerala has named the drive as "Vaccine Sewa"
- Mitali Raj has inspired many women and men in the world. I congratulater her for achieving 10,000 runs in women's cricket. PV Sindhu won Silver medal recently
- I am happy that daughters are creating a niche for themselves in Sports and other segments in life.
- Chennai light house has an elevator and the only lighthouse in the country situated within the state