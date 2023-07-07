'Unique Example Of Heritage And Development': PM Modi On Gorakhpur Trip

PM Modi said Mahatma Gandhi had an association with Gita Press and used to write for Kalyan magazine.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said his Gorakhpur trip, which includes a visit to Gita Press and the launch of modern trains, exemplified his government's policy of combining development with heritage.

He was addressing a gathering during the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of Gita Press.

"The Gorakhpur visit this time is a unique example of 'Virasat bhi, Vikas bhi (heritage and development)' policy," PM Modi said.

He said the dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to be fulfilled after centuries. He also referred to the redesigned navy insignia based on a flag of Maratha ruler Shivaji.

Highlighting the contributions of Gita Press, the prime minister said Mahatma Gandhi had an association with it and used to write for Kalyan magazine.

"He (Gandhiji) had advised Gita Press not to take advertisements for Kalyan magazine and it is still following that advice," PM Modi said.

Speaking on Vande Bharat trains, two of which he will flag off from Gorakhpur, the prime minister said, "There is a craze for the train." "Earlier, leaders used to write about getting trains to halt in their areas. Now, I get letters from every part of the country requesting to run Vande Bharat trains," he said, adding that Vande Bharat has provided both facilities and convenience to middle-class citizens.

PM Modi said Gita Press is the world's only printing press that is not an organisation but a "jeevant aastha (living belief)".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)