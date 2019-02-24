PM Modi Takes Holy Dip At Kumbh Mela, Honours Sanitation Workers

Kumbh Mela 2019: PM Narendra Modi offered his prayers at the Sangam.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took a holy dip in the river Ganga during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj and offered his prayers at the Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati.

PM Modi wore a robe as he stepped into the water. He changed to a saffron kurta and shawl, and performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied PM Modi.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar event, organised by the Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation. He will distribute the Swachh Kumbh Swachh Aabhaar awards to Safai Karmacharis, Swachhagrahis, police personnel and naviks, another statement said.

Had the good fortune of taking a holy dip at the #Kumbh. Prayed for the well being of 130 Crore Indians. pic.twitter.com/jTI2QbmWxb — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 24, 2019

On February 14, BJP president Amit Shah took a holy dip at the Kumbh Mela. He also visited the Sangam and offered his prayers. He also performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat.

The Sangam is considered especially holy and Hindus believe bathing there during the Kumbh helps cleanse sins and brings salvation. Seas of pilgrims have set up camps or akhadas on the river banks.

A number of politicians, ministers and celebrities have visited the Kumbh Mela in the past few weeks. Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav are some of the other leaders who shared pictures from their visit.

The Kumbh Mela draws tens of millions of pilgrims over the course of approximately 48 days to bathe at the Sangam.

The Kumbh Mela began on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will come to a close on March 4, on Mahashivratri day.