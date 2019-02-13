Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath Take Holy Dip At Kumbh Mela

Kumbh Mela 2019: Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath took holy dip in the Ganges.

BJP president Amit Shah took a holy dip in the river Ganges on Wednesday during the ongoing Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath too took a holy dip along with Mr Shah, who was wore a saffron dhoti.

Mr Shah visited the Sangam, the holy confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati, and offered his prayers. He also performed an aarti at the Triveni Ghat.

The Sangam is considered especially holy and Hindus believe bathing there during the Kumbh helps cleanse sins and brings salvation. Seas of pilgrims have set up camps or akhadas on the river banks.

Amit Shah's visit assumes significance amid demands by various right-wing groups for the government to bring in a law for the early construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The BJP chief has reiterated on multiple occasions his party's commitment to the cause of temple construction. The Ram temple title case is currently being heard in the Supreme Court.

Mr Shah addressed public gatherings in Gujarat on Tuesday and began a nationwide campaign called "Mera Parivaar BJP Parivaar".

A number of politicians, ministers and celebrities have visited the Kumbh Mela in the past few weeks. Smriti Irani, Yogi Adityanath and Akhilesh Yadav are some of the leaders who share pictures from their visit.

Yogi Adityanath held a cabinet meeting in Prayagraj last month after which he took a holy dip at the confluence. It was the first time during Yogi Adityanath's tenure as Chief Minister that his ministers held an official meeting outside Lucknow.

The Kumbh Mela began on January 15 on Makar Sankranti and will come to a close on March 4, on Mahashivratri day.