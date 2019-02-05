Mamata Banerjee Ends 3-Day Dharna Over CBI Action Against Kolkata Top Cop

Mamata Banerjee and Chandrababu Naidu address supporters as she calls off protest today
Kolkata: Mamata Banerjee today called off her sit-in protest, which had turned Kolkata into the country's political capital for the last three days. "We are not stopping the fight, we will take it up in Delhi," announced the Chief Minister, standing at the side of her Andhra Pradesh counterpart Chandrababu Naidu at the dharna site in Kolkata's Esplanade, where she had been camping out since Sunday.
Here is your cheat sheet to this big story:
Mr Naidu, the other interlocutor of the opposition, had called for an end to the protest after consulting other opposition parties.
The move followed the morning's session at the Supreme Court, which, Ms Banerjee claimed, was a moral victor for her party on the Central Bureau of Investigation's move on.