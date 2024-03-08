Trinamool To Launch 2024 Campaign From Kolkata's Brigade Ground With Massive Rally On Sunday

Leaders from the party's units in other states will join the rally on Sunday (Representational)

The Trinamool Congress will launch its 2024 election campaign with a huge rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground on Sunday and the party has released a video promo for the event.

Bengal's ruling party said it is going to be the biggest public gathering eastern India has ever seen with around 600 key leaders on the stage segregated into three sections.

"The 'gorjon (roar)' during our Brigade meeting must send shivers down the spine of people in Delhi," Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said.

"Bengal knows how to protest and avenge those who wronged them. We have a Gorjon Brigade this Sunday. If we want to save the country, save Bengal, and save the people, we have to roar against the BJP. We have to bring a political tornado and raise a political storm," she added.

A key element of the rally will be a special ramp straight out of political campaigns in the US. The stage will extend into a ramp with the Trinamool symbol.

The party said the ramp will extend from the stage and connect with the people from all sides. Leaders from the party's other state units will also join the rally named Jono Gorjon Sabha, it said.

Leaders from other states like Ripun Bora, Sushmita Dev, Mukul Sangma, Lalitesh-Rajesh Tripathi, Kirti Azad, Shatrughan Sinha, Saket Gokhale, and Sagarika Ghose will be present at the rally.

Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee will make some key announcements at the rally, following which Abhishek Banerjee will hold back-to-back public meetings and mass outreach campaigns for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.