Trinamool Leader Running From Murder Probe: Probe Agency To Supreme Court

Central Bureau of Investigation is investigating the murder of a BJP worker in Bengal (File)

Trinamool Congress leader SK Supiyan, who was the election agent of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram in the 2021 Assembly elections, has been running away from the investigation in the murder case of a BJP worker, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) told the Supreme Court today.

Additional Solicitor General Aman Lekhi, appearing for the CBI, told a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and Abhay S Oka that there is no perversity in the Calcutta High Court order which rejected Supiyan's anticipatory bail plea to warrant interference.

"The appellant has been running away from the investigation even after being served several notices to appear before the investigation authorities. He has not cooperated with the investigation. As far as the suggestion of political interference is concerned, that is negated, there is no entitlement by the conduct of the appellant as there is evasion," Aman Lekhi said.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Supiyan, submitted that his client's name was not mentioned either in the FIR registered by the authorities or the charge sheet filed in the case.

He stated that the only witness, who named Supiyan, is a planted witness that shows that the case was purely political and there was complete malafide on the part of authorities.

Senior advocate PS Patwalia, appearing for the wife of the killed BJP worker, submitted that Supiyan, being the election agent of the Chief Minister, is very powerful, and therefore, the extraordinary concession of anticipatory bail in a murder case should not be given.

The top court reserved its verdict after hearing the parties in the case.

The top court on January 20 had granted interim protection from arrest to Supiyan on his appeal challenging an order of the Calcutta High Court which rejected his anticipatory bail plea.

The CBI is probing the death of BJP worker Debabrata Maity, who was allegedly attacked in Nandigram, on an order of the high court, which directed the agency to investigate post-poll violence cases in the state.