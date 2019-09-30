Trinamool Leader, Accused Of Anti-Party Activities, To Join BJP

Sabyasachi Dutta resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation mayor in July this year.

Senior Trinamool Congress leader Sabyasachi Dutta, stripped of his powers for alleged anti-party activities, has said he will join the BJP on Tuesday in the presence of its national president Amit Shah.

Mr Shah is scheduled to address a seminar on National Register of Citizens and Citizenship (Amendment) Bill at Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata.

"I will join the BJP tomorrow at Amit Shah ji's programme at Netaji Indoor Stadium. The TMC is no longer a party of the masses, it has become a family enterprise," Mr Dutta told news agency Press Trust of India over phone on Monday.

The TMC MLA from Rajarhat-New Town, who was seen keeping company with BJP leader Mukul Roy over the past few months, resigned from the post of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation mayor in July this year.

