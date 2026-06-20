Tribal Woman Gang-Raped By Thieves In Front Of Son At Madhya Pradesh Farm

A 30-year-old tribal woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her 12-year-old son at a farm in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district on the night of June 18. The attackers had initially entered the premises to commit theft, but escalated the crime into a sexual assault.

According to the victim's complaint, five men arrived at the farm in Ujjain's Badnagar area around midnight while the woman, her husband, and their young son were sleeping in a makeshift hut. The family worked as guards on the farm. The accused woke the sleeping family, dragged the husband outside, and assaulted him at gunpoint. While some of the men stole wires from a nearby windmill, others turned their attention to the woman.

The victim told police that the attackers took her and her son to nearby bushes. One of the men raped her at gunpoint in the presence of the child. Subsequently, two to three accomplices also allegedly forced themselves upon her, threatening the terrified boy with a gun and ordering him to remain silent. The entire ordeal left both the woman and her son in deep trauma.

Police have registered a case based on the woman's complaint. The station-in-charge said that an FIR has been lodged against an unidentified accused for rape, and an intensive search for the perpetrators is underway. However, the victim and her son have alleged that it was a gang-rape involving two to three men taking turns.

Authorities say investigations are continuing to identify and arrest all those involved.