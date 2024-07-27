Treatment Of Mamata Banerjee At NITI Aayog Meeting 'Unacceptable': Congress

The government said time allotted to Mamata Banerjee for speaking at the meeting was over.

The Congress on Saturday said the treatment meted out to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a NITI Aayog meeting here was "unacceptable".

The opposition party's scathing criticism of the government think tank came after Banerjee walked out of the 9th Governing Council meeting of the NITI Aayog, claiming she was unfairly stopped midway through her speech.

The government rejected Ms Banerjee's charges, saying the time allotted to her for speaking at the meeting was over.

The Congress alleged the Niti Aayog has functioned as a "drumbeater" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was chairing the meeting, since it was set up 10 years ago.

The meeting was boycotted by Congress party chief ministers over alleged discrimination against non-NDA-ruled states in the Union Budget.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "NITI Aayog has not advanced the cause of cooperative federalism in any manner."

"Its functioning has been blatantly partisan, and it is anything but professional and independent," Mr Ramesh alleged. "It muzzles all divergent and dissenting viewpoints, which are the very essence of an open democracy. Its meetings are a farce to be reckoned with." Its treatment of the West Bengal CM today, although typical of the NITI Aayog, is "unacceptable", Mr Ramesh said in a post on X.

