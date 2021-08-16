Transgenders Invited To Independence-Day Function For First Time In Assam

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the National Flag at the function

It was indeed a "happy'' Independence Day for the transgenders of Assam as for the first time some members of the community were official invitees at the central function here to mark the completion of 74 years of the country's freedom.

About 20-25 inmates of "Tritiya Nivas'', a shelter home for transgenders in Guwahati, attended the Independence Day programme, Swati Bidhan Baruah, associate vice-chairperson of Transgender Welfare Board of Assam, told PTI.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hoisted the National Flag at the function, which was held with limited attendance and programmes in line with restrictions in place due to the pandemic situation.

"It is a big first step for us. Earlier, transgenders were never among the list of invitees or even seen as attendees of such functions on their own," she said.

Whether the members can more actively participate in these programmes, be it the Independence Day or the Republic Day, and also perform cultural items perhaps, we have to wait and see, Swati Baruah added.

There are over 11,000 transgender people in the state as per the 2011 Census, with the majority being in Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Meanwhile, the chief minister visited the residence of ANM nurse Daizy Das in the 10th Mile area of the city and felicitated her, along with two of her colleagues Garima Das and Jonaki Daimary, for their role in COVID-19 vaccination.

The three nurses are employed at the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) here and have been part of the vaccination drive from its start in mid-January this year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)