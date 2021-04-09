2 Terrorists Killed By Security Forces In Jammu and Kashmir's Awantipora

At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter. (Representational)

At least two unidentified terrorists were killed in an ongoing encounter between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir.

"Tral Encounter Update: 01 more unidentified terrorist killed (total 02). Operation going on. Further details shall follow," tweeted the Kashmir Zone Police.

"Tral Encounter Update: 01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted earlier.

An encounter started between terrorists and security forces at Nowbugh in the Tral area of Awantipora district in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

Kashmir Zone Police had informed in a tweet earlier that the police and security forces are carrying out the operation.

Further details are awaited.