Trains To Run At 130 Kilometres Per Hour On Delhi-Amritsar Route Soon

The railways faced a loss of Rs 2400 crore, the officer said (File)

Ashutosh Gagal, General Manager, Northern Railways, on Sunday inspected the stations of Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Vyas on the Delhi-Amritsar route, where trains will soon run at an upgraded speed of 130 kilometers per hour.

"We are going to start running trains at a speed of 130 km/hr from Delhi to Amritsar, for which we have come to inspect the track. Earlier here, trains used to run at a speed of 110 kilometers per hour. We will keep increasing the speed as the works get completed. Our trains are running at the speed of 130 km/hr on the Ahmedabad to Mumbai track," said Mr Gagal.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, the railways faced a loss of Rs 2400 crore, which is the biggest loss so far," he added.

The officer also informed that the bridge on the Chenab river will be ready soon for transportation and it will be the "world's highest bridge".