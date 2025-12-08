Trainee Aircraft Hits Power Line, Crashes In Madhya Pradesh, 2 Injured

A trainee aircraft crashed after it hit a 33 kV high-voltage power line in Madhya Pradesh's Seoni district on Monday. The incident occurred around 6:30 pm near the fields in Amgaon, around two kilometres away from the Suktara airstrip, sending shockwaves through the area as residents witnessed sparks and a loud explosion before the aircraft plunged into a nearby field.

The aircraft, belonging to Red Bird Aviation Company, had taken off from the Sukatra airstrip and was preparing to land when its wing reportedly hit the lower segment of the high-voltage line connected to the Badalpar substation. The impact caused the line to trip immediately, preventing what officials say could have been a catastrophic fire or a larger explosion.

Trainer pilot Ajit Anthony and trainee pilot Ashok Chawda were on board at the time of the crash. Both sustained injuries but, according to police and medical officials, are out of danger. Alert villagers who heard the explosion rushed to the site and quickly shifted the two pilots to a nearby hospital.

"The plane suddenly dipped, and we saw its wing touch the wires. Sparks flew everywhere. We ran towards the field thinking it would catch fire," said an eyewitness. Videos recorded by locals showing the downed aircraft and damaged power line have since gone viral on social media.

Villagers allege that trainee aircraft have overturned twice earlier while taxiing on the runway. The aviation company or the district administration are yet to take any corrective action. "If this negligence continues, one day there will be a major tragedy," a villager said.

Local police have confirmed the crash and initiated an investigation. A technical team from the power department also reached the site soon after the incident to inspect the damaged line.

Authorities say the exact cause of the loss of control, whether pilot error, technical malfunction, or incorrect flight path, will be determined after the probe.