Traffic Curbs In Central Delhi As Rahul Gandhi Appears For Questioning

Traffic movement will be affected in parts of central Delhi on Tuesday as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for the fifth time in a money laundering probe linked to the National Herald newspaper.

To avoid inconvenience to the public, Delhi Traffic Police said it has made special arrangements and urged commuters to avoid certain routes.

The movement of traffic will not be possible on Motilal Nehru Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath and Man Singh Road between 8 am and 12 pm, it said on Twitter.

"Kindly avoid Gol Methi junction, Tughlak Road Junction, Claridges Junction, Q-point Junction, Sunehri Masjid Junction, Maulana Azad Road Junction & Man Singh Road Junction between 0800 hrs & 1200 hrs. Due to special arrangements there will be heavy traffic movement on these roads," it tweeted.

In another tweet, the traffic police said inward movement of buses will be restricted beyond Gol Dak Khana Junction, Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Teen Murti Chowk and Prithviraj Road.

"Kindly avoid Netaji Subhash Marg Nishadraj Marg between 6 am and 9 am due to special traffic arrangements.

"Kindly avoid SP Marg, Dhaula Kuan Flyover and Gurgaon road between 12.45 pm & 1.15 pm due to special traffic arrangements," it said in a series of tweets.

The probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the Young Indian that owns the National Herald newspaper. It is published by the Associated Journals Limited.

