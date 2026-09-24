Tractor-Trolley Carrying Pilgrims Overturns In Haryana's Kurukshetra, 6 Dead

Six devotees were killed and more than 15 injured when a tractor-trolley carrying them overturned near Pindarsi village here on Thursday, police said.

The group of about 30 people was travelling from Kalal Majra to Gogamedi Temple in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district.

The victims were identified as Leela Devi (58), Bala Devi (50), Bohati Devi (60), Anjali (25), Anjali's 18-month-old daughter, Seerat and Harsh (7).

Two injured women are said to be in critical condition.

According to pilgrims, the accident occurred when another trolley loaded with timber hit the vehicle, causing it to overturn. Some pilgrims said a truck was also involved.

Police said they took the injured to two hospitals in Kurukshetra.

Bystanders helped lift the overturned trolley and free people trapped beneath it.

Station House Officer Jagdish Tamas of Kurukshetra's Adarsh police station said the bodies had been sent for post-mortem examinations.

Anjali and Seerat's bodies were kept at Baran Community Health Centre, while the others were taken to the mortuary at LNJP Hospital.

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