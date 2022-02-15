Taj Mahal Snow Sculpture In Gulmarg Attracts Tourists

The snow Taj Mahal has been sculpted over a period of 17 days.

There is no dearth of picturesque sites in Jammu and Kashmir. Now, adding to the list of tourist attractions in the area -- and Gulmarg in particular -- is a snow sculpture. The sculpture is a replica of the Taj Mahal, the iconic monument considered one of the wonders of the world.

According to ANI, the snow Taj Mahal has been sculpted over a period of 17 days. “A snow sculpture of the Taj Mahal has become a center of attraction for tourists visiting Gulmarg,” it read.

Speaking to the news agency, Satyajeet Gopal, General Manager, Grand Mumtaz Hotel, said, “It took us 17 days to build it.” He explained that the sculpture, at a height of 16 feet, covers an area of 24 feet x 24 feet. “People are liking it a lot,” he added.

See the images here:

As per a report by the news agency, the snow sculpture was built by the hotel with an aim to make Gulmarg more “appealing” to tourists.

Mr Gopal explained, “We wanted to create something which resembled the name of the hotel (Grand Mumtaz). We wanted to make it memorable for people.” He added that nearly 100 hours were invested in completing the snow sculpture.

The efforts seem to have paid off as the “place has already become a center of attraction for tourists,” he added.