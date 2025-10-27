On Camera, Tourist Rescues Man From Being Swept Away In Karnataka Dam

A tourist rescued a man who was swept away by strong currents at Karnataka's Vani Vilas Sagar dam on Sunday. The incident, which was captured on camera, occurred as a large crowd gathered to witness the overflowing waters following the opening of the reservoir's crest gate in Chitradurga. Amid the commotion, a man slipped near the edge and was carried away by the force of the gushing water.

A tourist at the spot quickly jumped into the water, braving the current to rescue the man.

Footage shows the youth being swept away as bystanders screamed for help.

In another clip, the tourist is seen helping the man hold onto a rope tied from the shore, signalling others to assist in pulling him to safety.

Vani Vilas Sagar reservoir (also known locally as "VV Sagar" or "Mari Kanive") is located across the Vedavathi River, near the village of Marikanive in the Hiriyur Taluk of Chitradurga District in Karnataka. Constructed between 1897 and 1907 by the then-Mysuru kingdom, it is recognised as the oldest dam in the state of Karnataka.

The reservoir recently came very close to full capacity (129.4 feet) again. An eco-tourism and adventure sports initiative is underway. The backwaters and surroundings are being developed for activities like boating, windsurfing, kayaking, etc.

This month, seven people were swept away by strong currents downstream of the Markonahalli Dam in Karnataka's Tumakuru district during a picnic outing. According to police, around 15 people had gone to the dam when seven of them, including women and children, entered the water. The siphon system suddenly released water, creating a powerful current that dragged them away.

One person was rescued and admitted to the hospital. Two bodies were recovered, while four others remain missing. Officials said the incident was caused by a sudden natural increase in water flow.