"Tortured Day And Night": When Delhi Saw Case Similar To Techie's Suicide

As the suicide of a Bengaluru techie due to alleged harassment by his estranged wife and her family sparked a massive outcry, a similar case of torture and intimidation had taken place in Delhi, where a man died by suicide reportedly after he was falsely implicated in rape and dowry cases in 2017.

A written complaint addressed to then Sarita Vihar Police Station in-charge and a suicide note purportedly written by Arvind Bharti claimed his wife, Richa, wrongly accused him and his family of various acts, and harassed them with false cases even after their divorce.

Arvind Bharti, a resident of Yamuna Vihar, said he was "blackmailed and tortured day and night" by Richa, and that she was solely responsible for his death. He also said he had little hope from the police in the matter.

NDTV has seen copies of the written police complaint and the purported suicide note, both of which are written in Hindi. While the complaint letter was written a day before Bharti's death, it is not clear when it was submitted to the police.

Bharti, who worked as a physiotherapist before he joined a computer firm, died by suicide on December 15, 2017. Richa was arrested following his death and later granted bail. The trial in the case is underway.

Complaint Letter To Police

In his six-page letter to Sarita Vihar Police, Bharti explained how his wife pushed him to take the extreme step. He said he and Richa had a love marriage in 2008 but her behaviour towards him and his family changed drastically after that

"She used to register false police complaints, due to which we stayed together only for a few days. She later filed a false dowry case against me. I was discharged in the case by a Delhi court in 2013," Bharti said.

He said the couple eventually parted ways in 2016 but the alleged harassment still did not stop. Richa often followed Bharti to his office and his coaching institute to insult him and her actions also cost him his job, he claimed.

Bharti also alleged that his former wife once lodged a false case of rape against him. "The police physically and mentally tortured me and refused to register my complaint (against her). A compromise was reached and they sent me to Richa's house where her family stripped me and locked me in a room. I was neither given any water to drink nor food to eat," he said.

Bharti said Richa filed a fresh rape case against him when his brother, Vipin, arrived with the police to rescue him days later.

Bharti alleged Richa often pressured him with her demands for money. "... I cannot even complain to anyone because I know that another false case will be filed against me," he said.

He said on one occasion, Richa told him, "You haven't been able to do anything to me. Even the police and the Human Rights (Commission) have not accepted your and your father's complaint".

No Faith In Police

Bharti alleged it was easy for Richa to blackmail and threaten him since her false complaints were always registered.

He alleged that, on one occasion, Richa forcibly took away his bag with his office laptop, wallet, his bike documents, money and a company's invoice with a cheque of Rs 32 lakh.

"I am listening to Richa for one last time and killing myself. Otherwise, I shall die this way everyday," he added.

Suicide Note

In the four-page note, Bharti said he was writing his "last letter" and urged his family to not mourn his death. He provided details of the items that were reportedly forcibly taken away by Richa, and of money that he owed to some of his friends.

He also urged his family to move on with their lives. "God will punish her (Richa)," he said.

He continued: "I used to suffer day and night and I knew I would have to take this extreme step one day or the other... I am very tired and I cannot suffer for another second. Please do not take action against Richa... I will no longer be alive and your life might also get spoiled."

'Miss Him Even Today'

Arvind's mother said she misses her son. "I do not hang Arvind's photo on the wall because I miss him even today. His former wife was arrested and later released on bail. The matter is still in court," she said.

Richa could not be reached for comment.