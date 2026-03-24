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Top US Defence Official Elbridge Colby To Visit India

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has announced the upcoming visit of top defence official Elbridge Colby to the country.

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Top US Defence Official Elbridge Colby To Visit India
The visit marks a landmark moment as it is Colby's first official trip to the country.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor has announced the upcoming visit of top defence official Elbridge Colby to the country.

In a post on the social media platform X, Ambassador Gor expressed his anticipation for the arrival of the United States Under Secretary of War for Policy. "Looking forward to welcoming @USWPColby to India!" he stated.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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