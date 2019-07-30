Top UP Officers Take Chopper Ride To Shower Flowers On Kanwar Pilgrims

The chopper was provided by the Uttar Pradesh government.

In keeping with the novel practice started by the Uttar Pradesh government last year, Kanwar pilgrims were on Monday showered with flower petals from helicopter in Ghaziabad by top administrative officials.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey and Senior Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Singh took a chopper ride all over the district and showered flower petals on ''kanwarias'', said officials.

The chopper provided by the state government took off from the Harsaon police lines ground with the two officials on board and they "rained" flower petals on the Kanwar pilgrims, clogging various arterial roads of the city on their way back from Rishikesh

"Besides showering rose petals, we also monitored their security thoroughly," Mr Pandey said.

"Today was the last day of the kanwar yatra. The maximum pilgrims passed through the district today," the district magistrate added.

BJP's Baghpat lawmaker Satyapal Singh also showered flowers on the Kanwar pilgrims on Sunday.

