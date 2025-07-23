Ex National Kabaddi Captain Falls Into Ganga In Haridwar, Rescued

A former award-winning captain of the national kabaddi team fell into the Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Haridwar this morning. The incident led to a flurry of rescuers immediately launching a motor boat to rescue him.

Deepak Hooda, the former captain of the Indian kabaddi team, an Asian gold medallist, and an Arjuna awardee was swept away by the strong currents of the Ganga.

The incident led to a scare among people in the crowded holy town during the Kanwar Yatra season.

A video of the incident showed a fast boat of the disaster response team picking up Mr Hooda safely from the strong currents.

Officials said the rescue operation was carried out successfully despite the strong currents and challenging conditions.

Mr Hooda has brought victory for India in many international competitions. His wife, Sweety Boora, is an international boxer and has also been honoured with the Arjuna Award.

Officials said that during the Kanwar Yatra, incidents of Kanwariyas being swept away in the Ganga River are common. Due to this, the Haridwar police deployed several rescue teams at different ghats.

This year, the state disaster response force has rescued over 150 Kanwariyas from drowning in the Ganga.

In the 2024 Kanwar Yatra, some 250 Kanwariyas were rescued by the SDRF.