'Siting In Ivory Tower...': Supreme Court's Top Quotes On Stubble-Burning

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday slammed the governments of Haryana and Punjab for not being able to put an end to the practice of stubble burning, which has contributed to the massive spike in pollution levels in Delhi. A bench, led by Justice Arun Mishra, admonished the Punjab Chief Secretary, saying the state government couldn't provide a road map to end crop burning. "Is this the way? We will suspend from here. Why are you the Chief Secretary of Punjab? It is your failure," the court said.

Why are you the Chief Secretary of Punjab, the Supreme Court said (File)

Here are the top quotes by the Supreme Court on pollution:

"Punishment of farmers is not a solution - then there will be law and order problems. The government has to provide basic amenities. You are not doing that. Sitting in ivory tower and rule the state! You will also not survive if stubble-burning is allowed". "People are dying. 1800 is the level of pollution. Flights are diverted. You are proud of your achievement". "(To Chief Secretary) Why are you in the chair. You have no policy. You are the policy maker." "You don't have funds? You don't have a plan. Then you don't have the right to be the Chief Secretary". "You are responsible and entire Punjab, Haryana, UP and Delhi are responsible for this. Nobody bothered about the poor citizens of the country...We are going to haul up the entire machinery". "If Haryana can control it (stubble burning) , why not Punjab? Nobody tried organic means". "Can you permit people to die like this due to pollution? Can you permit the country to go back by 100 years". "We have to make the government responsible for this. Why can't government machinery stop stubble burning?" "You (states) have forgotten the concept of welfare government. They are not bothered about poor people, this is very unfortunate". "Why farmers are compelled to burn. If you don't purchase machines they will burn".

