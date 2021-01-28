Top Quotes Of PM Modi's Address At World Economic Forum

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing World Economic Forum's Davos dialogue. Highlighting India's fight against the coronavirus, he said the country, which has the world's 18 percent population, saved the world from a disaster by bringing the coronavirus situation under control. He also spoke on India's economic growth trajectory amid the pandemic.
Here are the top quotes:
- Amid apprehensions, I have come before you with a message of confidence, positivity, and hope for the world on the behalf on more than 1.3 billion Indians.
- When coronavirus came, there were huge challenges in front of our country. Last year in Feb-March, a lot of experts had said India will be the worst-affected country, there will be a tsunami of cases. Lots of them predicted 2 million deaths in the country. But, India, with a proactive public participation, kept moving ahead.
- Today, India is among those countries which have turned out to be successful in saving lives. The country, which comprises 18% of the world's population, has saved the world from disaster by bringing the situation under control.
- In just 12 days, we have inoculated more than 2.3 million of our health workers. In a few months, we will inoculate millions of our elderly.
- The country, by sending the vaccines to other countries, is sending lives worldwide. Right now, there are just two made-in-India vaccines. In future, there will be more.
- Today, 1.3 billion people in the country have Aadhaar. In December, there was a transaction of Rs 4 trillion through UPI.
- India's success will help the world succeed. We are committed to strengthen the global supply chain. We have capability and reliability for that.
- India is filled with confidence and new energy. We have been working towards ease of doing business while complying with climate goals.
- We have to ensure that technology becomes the tool for ease of business and not a mere trap.
- In these tough times, India has been undertaking its global responsibility from the beginning. When airspace was closed in many countries, India took more than 1 lakh citizens to their countries and delivered essential medicines to more than 150 countries.