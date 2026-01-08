Global Cooperation Is Changing, Not Declining: World Economic Forum

Global cooperation has remained largely unchanged in recent years despite growing pressure on multilateral institutions, the World Economic Forum (WEF) has found. Yet, this stability hides how countries, institutions and even companies are working together. The Global Cooperation Barometer 2026 shows that countries and companies are working together in new ways, with more regional, smaller and flexible partnerships.

“Amid one of the most volatile and uncertain periods in decades, cooperation has shown resilience,” said Borge Brende, President and CEO, World Economic Forum. “While cooperation today may look different than it did yesterday, collaborative approaches are essential to grow economies wisely, accelerate innovation responsibly and prepare for the challenges of a more uncertain era. Flexible, nimble and purpose-driven approaches are most likely to withstand the current turbulence and deliver results.”

Released in Geneva on Thursday, the Barometer, developed with McKinsey & Company, tracks cooperation across five areas - trade and capital, innovation and technology, climate and natural capital, health and wellness, and peace and security, using 41 indicators. While overall levels are flat, the report shows that the way countries cooperate is changing.

The Barometer points to cooperation being strongest where global goals align with national interests. Climate and nature, and innovation and technology, saw the biggest gains. Health and wellness, and trade and capital stayed largely stable. Peace and security fell sharply, driven by rising conflicts and weaker crisis management systems.

As large multilateral platforms struggle, smaller, flexible and often regional coalitions, sometimes involving the private sector, are filling the gaps.

“Leaders are reimagining collaboration across borders,” said Bob Sternfels, Global Managing Partner, McKinsey & Company. "Cooperation may look different today, and involve different partners, but importantly, it continues to deliver on some critical shared priorities. Collaborative progress can, and does, continue to happen even amid global divisions."

Growth Across Five Pillars