Top Quotes From PM Modi's Reply To Motion Of Thanks In Lok Sabha

PM Modi replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi replied to the debate on the motion of thanks in the Lok Sabha to the President's address today. The discussion started yesterday and the motion is likely to be adopted by the House, where the ruling NDA has a big majority, tomorrow, following the prime minister's reply. In his speech, PM Modi launched a scathing attack at the Opposition.
Here are the top quotes from PM Modi in the Lok Sabha:
A government has to work for the people of India, a government has to be sensitive to people's aspirations. There is no room for corruption.
I congratulate all those who will be voting for the first time in the 2019 parliamentary elections. Those born in the 21st century are now going to be voters and thus, they will play a role in shaping India's progress.
It is trust and optimism that will take our nation forward. We are not those who run away from challenges. We face the challenges and work to fulfill people's aspirations.
Our friends in the Congress see things in two time periods. BC - Before Congress, when nothing happened. AD - After dynasty, where everything happened.
India is seeing remarkable progress in the last four years. In all spheres, investment, steel sector, start-ups, milk and agriculture, aviation, India's progress is outstanding.
In hating Modi, the opposition has begun to hate the nation. That is why their leaders go to London and do press conferences to show India in bad light.
You know what is my crime for them? That a person born to a poor family is challenging their Sultunate.
In their 55 years, sanitation coverage was around 38 per cent and in our 55 months it is nearly 98 per cent. Gas connections in their 55 years was 12 crore, it is 13 crore in 55 months. We have worked at greater speed in our five years.
Think about it, Congress imposed Emergency, but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress insults Army, calls the Army Chief a Gunda but Modi is destroying institutions. Congress misuses Article 356, but Modi destroying institutions. Congress leaders create stories that Indian Army is doing a coup but Modi is destroying institutions.
The people of India have seen the work a Government with a full majority can do. They have seen the work of NDA. They do not want a "mahamilawat" Government of those who assembled in Kolkata.