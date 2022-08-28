'No Damage To Nearby Societies': Top Noida Official On Twin Towers' Demolition

The demolition of the Supertech twin towers today went according to plan and no damage has been reported yet from nearby societies, officials said. The nearly 100-metre-high structures – taller than Delhi's iconic Qutub Minar – were brought to the ground in seconds literally like a house of cards by the 'waterfall implosion' technique, in a breathtaking spectacle of modern day engineering.

Noida Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari said that only some debris has come towards the road. She said that they are assessing the situation and will get a better idea only after a detailed safety audit.

"Broadly, no damage to nearby housing societies. Only some bit of debris has come towards the road. We will get a better idea of the situation in an hour," Ritu Maheshwari said.

Officials involved with the operation had earlier said about 55,000 tonnes of debris would be generated. It may take as many as three months to clear the debris.

The blast, lasting about nine seconds, caps a nine-year legal battle between residents of Supertech Emerald Court in Sector 93A and the realtor over the two towers.