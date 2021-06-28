Credit Line, Loan Guarantee: Top Nirmala Sitharaman Announcements

Additional 1.5 lakh crore for Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme announced. Contact intensive sectors already covered and shall be continued. The limit of admissible guarantee and loan amount proposed to be increased above existing level by 20 percent of outstanding on each loan. Overall cap of admissible guarantee to be raised from Rs 3 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore.

Credit Guarantee Scheme to facilitate loans to 25 lakh people through Micro Finance Institutions. The guarantee will be provided to Scheduled Commercial Banks for loans to new or existing NBFC-MFIs or MFIs for on lending upto Rs 1.25 lakh to approximately 25 lakh small borrowers. Interest rate to be capped at 2 per cent, maximum loan tenure 3 years. Guarantee upto 75 percent of default amount for upto 3 years through National Credit Guarantee Trustee Company.

Free tourist visa to 5 lakh tourists. The benefit will be available only once per tourist. The scheme will be available till March 31, 2022 or till five lakh visas are issued, whichever is earlier.

Extension of Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY). The scheme was launched initially for the period from April to June 2020. In the wake of the second wave of COVID-19, the scheme was relaunched in May 202 to ensure food security of the poor. 5 kg food grains to be provided till November 2021.

Atmanirbhar Bharat Rozgar Yojana, launched last year, extended till March 31, 2022.

Additional Rs 14,775 crore nutrient-based subsidy to be provided to farmers.