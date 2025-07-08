No Orders Given To Shut Down Inactive PM Jan Dhan Yojana Accounts: Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry on Tuesday stated that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has not asked banks to close inactive PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts.

The Finance Ministry stated in a release that DFS has launched a nationwide three-month campaign, starting from July 1, to deepen the adoption of Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, and other welfare schemes.

Banks will also carry out re- KYC of all due accounts during this campaign.

"In connection with reports appearing in media that Department of Financial Services has asked Banks to close inactive PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts, DFS has said that it has NOT asked Banks to close inactive PM Jan Dhan Yojana accounts," the release said.

"DFS constantly monitors the number of inoperative PMJDY accounts and has advised Banks to contact respective account holders to make their accounts operative," it added.

It said the total number of PMJDY accounts has seen a continuously increasing trend, and no incidents of mass closure of inactive PMJDY accounts have come to the knowledge of the department.

