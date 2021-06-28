Centre's Rs 23,220 Crore Public Health Push With Focus On Children

The government has allocated an additional budget of Rs 23,220 crore that will be spent on public health sector with a focus on children, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced today.

The centre today declared eight economic relief measures. "Four are absolutely new, and one is specific to the health infrastructure," the Finance Minister told media this afternoon, emphasising on the Rs 1.1 lakh crores credit guarantee scheme for the Covid-hit sector and Rs 50,000 crores for health sector.