Anshu Prakash had claimed that he was assaulted at a meeting at Arvind Kejriwal's home.

Delhi Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash, who had accused Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other Aam Aadmi Party leaders of assault, was transferred as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle today.

Mr Prakash will now be the Additional Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, filling a vacancy created by the appointment of another IAS officer -- N Sivasailam -- as the Special Secretary (Logistics) of the Department of Commerce.