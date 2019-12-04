Top Court Verdict Today On P Chidambaram's Bail Plea In INX Media Case

P Chidambaram had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce verdict today over Congress leader P Chidambaram's plea seeking bail in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench headed by Justice R Banumathi had on November 28 reserved judgement on the appeal filed by Chidambaram who has challenged the November 15 verdict of the Delhi High Court denying him bail in the case.

During the arguments, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had claimed in the top court that the 74-year-old former finance minister continues to wield "substantial influence" on crucial witnesses in the case even from the custody, while he said that the agency cannot "destroy" his career and reputation by making baseless allegations.

Opposing his bail plea, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the ED, maintained that economic offences like money laundering are grave in nature as they not only affect the nation's economy but also shake people's faith in the system, especially when it is committed by people in power.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi, representing the former union finance minister, had countered Mr Mehta's submissions and said there was neither any evidence linking P Chidambaram directly or indirectly with the alleged offence nor there was any material to show that he had influenced witnesses or tampered with any evidence.

P Chidambaram was first arrested by the CBI on August 21 in the INX Media corruption case and was granted bail by the top court on October 22.

The ED had arrested him on October 16 in the money laundering case.

The CBI registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007, during Mr Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged a money-laundering case.